Missouri QB Beau Pribula carted off field with left ankle injury against No. 10 Vanderbilt Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (9) looks for a receiver as he's chased by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Zaylin Wood (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (9) looks for a receiver as he's chased by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Zaylin Wood (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula hurt his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart early in the third quarter against No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Pribula was hurt running out of the shotgun on fourth-and-goal at the Vanderbilt 2. Miles Capers and Bryan Longwell stopped Pribula after a 1-yard gain with 11:15 left in the third quarter of a 3-3 game. One defender landed on Pribula's ankle as he was folded backward from defenders coming the other direction.
The quarterback didn't get up, and trainers quickly brought a bag out and placed an air cast over his left ankle. Then he was put on a cart and taken for further treatment.
The 15th-ranked Tigers turned to freshman Matt Zollers. He came in having completed all six of his pass attempts for 40 yards with one touchdown. He also has a rushing touchdown.
___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up
here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Early morning rain continues, monitoring for storms Saturday afternoon ▶ 0:59 Early morning rain continues, monitoring for storms Saturday afternoon Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding ▶ 0:58 Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate GET A FREE STANLEY THIS WEEKEND ▶ 0:28 GET A FREE STANLEY THIS WEEKEND Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza ▶ 0:40 SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review ▶ 1:31 New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle ▶ 1:06 Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver ▶ 1:33 Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA ▶ 0:49 What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says ▶ 1:25 Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects ▶ 2:08 Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones ▶ 1:05 Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee ▶ 1:20 San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 ▶ 0:34 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges ▶ 0:37 Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins ▶ 0:59 Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom ▶ 1:09 Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times ▶ 0:36 Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times Previous photo Next photo