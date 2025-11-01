Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) AUSTIN, Texas – Texas quarterback Arch Manning is available to play for the No. 20 Longhorns on Saturday against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol.
Manning was not listed on Texas’ injury report filed Friday night with the Southeastern Conference. Manning had been listed as questionable on Wednesday, but coach Steve Sarkisian also said his quarterback was practicing and making “good progress” during the week.
Manning was injured in Texas’
45-38 overtime win over Mississippi State when he led a 17-point fourth-quarter rally. Matthew Caldwell entered the game in overtime and threw the winning touchdown pass.
Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. A
preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled for much of the early season but played his best game against Mississippi State with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns. He passed for 169 yards in the final quarter.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up
here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio ▶ 2:33 Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio How to celebrate Halloween safely ▶ 1:13 How to celebrate Halloween safely San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk ▶ 1:21 San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding ▶ 0:25 Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends ▶ 1:07 How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio ▶ 1:09 Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy ▶ 0:51 How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather ▶ 0:30 Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary ▶ 0:56 Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:37 San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade ▶ 1:30 $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense ▶ 1:40 Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help ▶ 1:29 West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Previous photo Next photo