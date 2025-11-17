San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama to miss at least 2-3 weeks with strained calf, AP source says

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, talks with teamamte forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Antonio, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama will miss the next two to three weeks, at minimum, after an MRI confirmed that the San Antonio Star center has a strained left calf, a person familiar with the diagnosis said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal any specifics regarding the timeline. The working plan, the person said, is for Wembanyama to be evaluated after that window and then a return-to-play timetable will likely be finalized.

Wembanyama underwent the MRI on Sunday, when he sat out of San Antonio’s victory against the Sacramento Kings.

He was injured Friday against the Golden State Warriors. He had 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 109-108 loss.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and leads the league with 3.58 blocks per game.

San Antonio is off to its best start in a decade at 8-4, including a franchise-record 5-0 start.

Wembanyama was limited to 46 games last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. He underwent surgery to help clear the blood clot and no long-term issues were expected.

