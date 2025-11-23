Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
62º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained
Parents ‘shocked’ after pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Marijuana, guns, more than 100 THC vapes discovered in vehicle speeding through San Antonio school zone, DPS says
SAPD: Suspect arrested nude after hitting man with vehicle during jewelry store robbery on South Side
Overnight three-alarm fire at Northwest Side apartment complex reignites, SAFD says
San Antonio pediatrician sexually assaulted 13-year-old patient during annual exam, affidavit states
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera

Sports

Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final

Associated Press

1 / 3
Italy's Matteo Berrettini, front, celebrates after Italy's Flavio Cobolli winning a Davis Cup final singles tennis match against Spain's Jaume Munar, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates after winning a set point against Spain's Jaume Munar during a Davis Cup final singles tennis match between Italy and Spain, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates after winning a point against Spain's Jaume Munar during a Davis Cup final singles tennis match between Italy and Spain, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, front, celebrates after Italy's Flavio Cobolli winning a Davis Cup final singles tennis match against Spain's Jaume Munar, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

BOLOGNA – Italy remains the king of the Davis Cup – and didn’t even need Jannik Sinner this time.

Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli were the stars for the Italians without the absent Sinner, both winning their singles matches to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead over Spain in the final on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

It’s a fourth Davis Cup title for Italy, and a third in a row. The last nation to win three straight titles was the United States, which won five on the bounce from 1968-72.

The second-ranked Sinner, who led Italy to men's tennis biggest team trophy the past two years, opted out of playing this week, preferring to prepare for next season instead.

Italy didn’t need him, winning all three of its matches 2-0 this week after eliminating Austria in the quarterfinals and Belgium in the semifinals.

In the final, Berrettini beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 before Cobolli fought back to beat Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Spain reached the title match for the first time since 2019 but was also without its star player, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos