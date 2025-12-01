Texas jumps to No. 2 behind UConn in women’s AP Top 25 after beating South Carolina and UCLA

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) celebrates the team's win over South Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas moved up to No. 2 behind UConn in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll on Monday after beating two top teams in a Thanksgiving tournament.

The Longhorns topped then-No. 2 South Carolina 66-64 a day after beating then-No. 3 UCLA 76-65 in Las Vegas. It was the first time in the past 25 years that a team has beaten two top three teams in such a short time frame.

Texas received 10 first-place votes from a 32-member national media panel. No. 1 UConn garnered the other 22. The Huskies routed Xavier 104-39 to open Big East play. South Carolina fell to third and UCLA was fourth.

LSU remained fifth. The Tigers, who haven't played a ranked opponent yet, have scored over 100 points in each of their first eight games to set an NCAA record. They broke the mark of six in a row set by the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech team that LSU coach Kim Mulkey played on.

Michigan, Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State rounded out the top 10. The Cyclones got a school-record 47-point effort from star post player Audi Crooks to beat Indiana on Sunday.

In and out

Ohio State debuted in this year's poll at No. 23 after edging West Virginia last week 83-81. The Buckeyes followed that up with a 98-point win over Niagara, the most points scored in school history and the biggest margin of victory ever for the Buckeyes. N.C. State fell out of the poll.

Conference supremacy

The Big Ten matched the Southeastern Conference this week with eight teams ranked after Ohio State entered the Top 25. The Big 12 is next with five and the Atlantic Coast Conference has three. The Big East has one.

Games of the week

It's ACC-SEC challenge week with a host of quality matchups between the two power conferences. On Thursday, No. 22 Louisville hosts No. 3 South Carolina; No. 11 North Carolina visits No. 2 Texas; and No. 13 Ole Miss plays No. 18 Notre Dame.

