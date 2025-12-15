Knicks, Spurs battle for first NBA Cup crown in Las Vegas

FILE - San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, goes up fora dunk as Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs (18-7) will play the New York Knicks (18-7) for the Emirates NBA Cup championship in Las Vegas.

San Antonio advanced by winning the Western Conference Group C with a 3-1 record. In the knockout round, they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 in the quarterfinals, then beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 to secure their spot in the NBA Cup finals.

Recommended Videos

Victor Wembanyama returned to face the Thunder after missing 12 games with a strained left calf. He sparked the Spurs with 22 points and nine rebounds. Oklahoma City had no answer for Wembanyama.

The Knicks advanced by winning Group C in the Eastern Conference with a 3-1 record. The team then defeated the Toronto Raptors 117-101 in the quarterfinals and the Orlando Magic 132-120 in the semifinals.

Former Wagner High School basketball star Jordan Clarkson is in his first season with the Knicks. He is one of the top sixth men in the NBA, averaging 9.6 points in 19.8 minutes per game this season.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown was an assistant coach with the Spurs from 2000 to 2003.

In the NBA’s latest 2025-26 power rankings, updated Dec. 15, the Knicks jumped seven spots to No. 5.

The Knicks have won nine of their last 10 games and now rank second offensively. The NBA’s latest 2025-26 power rankings notes that Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns is the best player to have if the Knicks want to pull Wembanyama away from the basket because of his 3-point shooting.

In the same power rankings, the Spurs made a big leap, rising nine spots to No. 6, just behind the Knicks. The rankings say Wembanyama’s presence in the paint is expected to improve the Spurs’ defense of the 3-point line, especially in the corners, which will be crucial on Tuesday.

The Knicks lead the NBA this season in corner 3-pointers made, averaging 5.0 per game.

The stage is set, and one team — the Spurs or the Knicks — will take home their first NBA Cup crown.