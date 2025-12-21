Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 BCSO deputies shoot, kill man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, sheriff says
Donate canned food for entry to Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias’ Christmas comedy show at Tobin Center
Off-duty BCSO corporal arrested on assault, terroristic threat charges, sheriff’s office says
Man arrested after shooting father, BCSO says

Sports

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swipes at Lions fan leaning over railing in front row

Associated Press

1 / 4
Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf wipes his face on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, right, plays against Detroit Lions' Rock Ya-Sin during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

DETROITSteelers receiver DK Metcalf swiped at a fan leaning over the railing in the front row at Ford Field during the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf and the fan, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man's face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any contact.

Recommended Videos

“I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK.”

Although there wasn't a penalty flag thrown on the field, the league will review the incident and Metcalf could face discipline.

He finished with four receptions for 42 yards.

The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos