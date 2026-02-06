Lindsey Vonn ready to test injured left knee in Olympic downhill training run. 'Let’s go get it!!'

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D'A week after rupturing the ACL in her left knee, Lindsey Vonn inspected the Olympic downhill course with other racers Friday a couple of hours before the opening training session in her pursuit of gold at the age of 41.

Vonn is planning to compete at the Milan Cortina Games with a large brace covering her knee. She has been clear since her crash last week in Switzerland that she would go forward despite an injury that many athletes would consider a season- or even a career-ender.

“Nothing makes me happier! No one would have believed I would be here,” Vonn wrote on social media as the sun came out in Cortina below the Olympia delle Tofane course after a several days of clouds and snow . “But I made it!! I’m here, I’m smiling and no matter what, I know how lucky I am. I’m not going to waste this chance. Let’s go get it!!”

The American star had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics in Crans-Montana last Friday. She was airlifted off the course only to post on social media later that day: “My Olympic dream is not over.”

With Thursday’s opening training session canceled due to heavy snowfall, there were two sessions remaining — Friday and Saturday — before Sunday’s downhill race. She had the No. 10 bib, meaning she would be the 10th skier on the course during Friday's training.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.

