Sports

Lindsey Vonn says she had a 'successful' 3rd surgery on broken leg following crash at the Olympics

Andrew Dampf

Associated Press

United States' Lindsey Vonn crashes during an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A view of the Treviso Hospital where Lindsey Vonn of the United States is being treated for a broken left leg sustained in the women's downhill, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Treviso, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Will Graves0

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D'Lindsey Vonn had a “successful” third surgery on her broken left leg following her downhill crash at the Olympics, the American skier said Wednesday

Vonn posted an update on Instagram that included photos of her giving a thumbs up sign in her hospital bed with a metal frame attached to her leg.

“I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago,” Vonn said. “I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok.”

The 41-year-old Vonn crashed 13 seconds into her run during Sunday’s race at the Milan Cortina Games and was airlifted off the course by helicopter. She said late Monday she had suffered a “complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

Nine days before Sunday’s crash, Vonn ruptured the ACL in her left knee in another crash. Even before then, all eyes had been on her as the feel-good story heading into the Games for her comeback after nearly six years of retirement.

Vonn’s father, Alan Kildow, told The Associated Press on Monday that she is surrounded by family “at all times” at the hospital in Treviso where she is being treated.

“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” Vonn added. “Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

Vonn, who holds the record of 12 World Cup victories in Cortina, returned to ski racing in December 2024, following surgery to insert a partial titanium replacement in her right knee in April of that year.

She was the top speed racer this season entering the Olympics, winning two downhills and finishing on the podium in seven of the eight World Cup races that she finished. She came fourth in the other one.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

