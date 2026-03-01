Skip to main content
Sports

South Carolina's Staley says school is working to bring 3 former players home from Israel

The Associated Press

Associated Press

1 / 3
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, talks with a referee, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said on social media Saturday that the school is working to try and help a few former players return home from Israel where they are playing professionally.

The trio of former Gamecocks — Tiffany Mitchell, Destiny Littleton and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — as well as other former WNBA players are playing basketball in Israel, which along with the United States, launched an attack on Iran on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

“Please pray for our @GamecockWBB @TiffMitch25 @2121Mikiah @dstnylttltn24 who are in a war zone in Israel,” Staley wrote. "We are working a plan to get home. Let us pray for our loved ones to return home safely asap! Thank you in advance.”

Mitchell played last season in Seattle, while Harrigan was on the Phoenix Mercury. Other players in the Israeli league with WNBA ties include Victoria Vivians, Christyn Williams, Shyanne Sellers, Arella Guirantes and Evina Westbrook.

“It’s 12:48 am and I’m going to attempt to get some sleep,” Littleton tweeted. “Prayers for safety for everyone impacted.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

