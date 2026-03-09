Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says
Several NE Side residents left without homes after two-alarm fire destroys 2 apartment buildings
McAllen ISD family detained by ICE, high school mariachi student separated from family, relative says
San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410
Northside ISD faces $35 million deficit, but does not anticipate layoffs
San Antonio man convicted of murder receives 70-year prison sentence
Family of Savanah Soto seeks justice after suspect in pregnant daughter’s murder case walks free

Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Klayre Cook, Lytle High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

LYTLE, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Klayre Cook from Lytle High School.

Klayre is a member of the cross country team where she’s a three-time state qualifier. She also runs track, where she has qualified for state as well.

She was named First-Team Academic All-State and made the TGCA Legacy Team in 2025.

She’s a two-time district champ in the 800-meter and is part of the school team record in the 4x400 meter relay.

Klayre is the president of the National Honor Society, a member of the FFA, and is the Care Craft Project Ambassador.

She maintains a 4.6 grade point average and is ranked second in her class. Klayre has already signed to run track and cross country for Texas Lutheran University, where she will major in business administration.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...