Scholar Athlete of the Week: Klayre Cook, Lytle High School

LYTLE, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Klayre Cook from Lytle High School.

Klayre is a member of the cross country team where she’s a three-time state qualifier. She also runs track, where she has qualified for state as well.

She was named First-Team Academic All-State and made the TGCA Legacy Team in 2025.

She’s a two-time district champ in the 800-meter and is part of the school team record in the 4x400 meter relay.

Klayre is the president of the National Honor Society, a member of the FFA, and is the Care Craft Project Ambassador.

She maintains a 4.6 grade point average and is ranked second in her class. Klayre has already signed to run track and cross country for Texas Lutheran University, where she will major in business administration.