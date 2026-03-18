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Sports

Champions League: Barcelona, Liverpool have work to do as Bayern looks to set up Madrid quarterfinal

Associated Press

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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Atletico Madrid players greet fans at the end of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Bayern's Harry Kane during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

LONDON – Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will look to complete a trio of Spanish successes over English rivals in the Champions League 's round of 16 on Wednesday.

A day after Real Madrid ousted Manchester City, Barcelona takes on Newcastle at Camp Nou with the score at 1-1 from last week's first leg after Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time penalty. Barca has won all seven of its home matches in 2026, scoring at least three goals in each.

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Atletico is in a better position — 5-2 up on Tottenham — though facing an away match in the second leg.

English hopes may rest with Liverpool, which hosts Galatasaray at Anfield needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from the first match in Istanbul. There is growing pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot heading into the game.

England had a record six teams in the round of 16 but only Arsenal has so far qualified, with Chelsea joining Man City in getting eliminated on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's other match, Bayern Munich is expected to finish off Atalanta after a 6-1 rout in Italy last week. That would set up a blockbuster quarterfinal matchup with Madrid, the 15-time champion.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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