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Sports

UTSA offense transforms under new coordinator Rick Bowie as spring practices open with heavy emphasis on tempo

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA football opened spring practices this week, and the Roadrunners’ offense is already showing visible changes under new offensive coordinator Rick Bowie.

Fresh off a season at Western Kentucky, Bowie is installing a system that has a clear emphasis on tempo.

Practices are moving at a noticeably quicker pace as the unit learns Bowie’s ways.

Bowie, hired in January to replace Justin Burke, brings experience from recent stops that include Western Kentucky and Abilene Christian.

Starting quarterback Owen McCown is limited during spring practices as he recovers from offseason surgery.

Head coach Jeff Traylor said McCown remains heavily involved on and off the field, staying engaged in team meetings as the No. 1 quarterback while his participation is evaluated day to day.

Even with significant roster turnover — including the largest incoming signing class of Traylor’s tenure — returners have noted a business-as-usual feel on the practice field, with improved execution on the first day compared to a year ago.

Spring practices continue this week at the RACE facility as UTSA prepares for the 2026 season.

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