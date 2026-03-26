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Sports

New-look Mets knock out Skenes in 1st inning and sink Pirates 11-7 in season opener at Citi Field

Mike Fitzpatrick

Associated Press

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Players line up for introductions during an opening-day baseball game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
The crowd cheers and jeers as Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) exits the field after he was relieved in the first inning of an opening-day baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws during the second inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
New York Mets' Carson Benge (3) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates a home run during the sixth inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Players line up for introductions during an opening-day baseball game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

NEW YORK – Brett Baty laced a bases-loaded triple and the New York Mets chased Paul Skenes in the first inning of his worst major league start, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-7 on Thursday in their season opener at Citi Field.

Carson Benge homered in his first career game, going back-to-back with Francisco Alvarez at the bottom of a new-look lineup, and Freddy Peralta (1-0) won his Mets debut as New York improved to 42-23 on opening day before a sellout crowd of 41,449.

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That's the best record of any big league team — even though the Mets lost their first eight openers from 1962-69.

Brandon Lowe homered twice and fellow Pirates newcomer Ryan O'Hearn also went deep, but Pittsburgh's pitching and defense were dreadful in a disappointing start.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz botched consecutive plays in the first inning, helping the Mets score five runs off a surprisingly ineffective Skenes (0-1), matching his career high. Last year's NL Cy Young Award winner was removed after getting only two outs on 37 pitches in the shortest of his 56 big league starts.

With five new hitters in the order, the Mets ran deep counts early and drew eight walks while batting around twice in the first five innings.

Leadoff man Francisco Lindor took a trio of free passes and scored each time. Luis Robert Jr. had two RBI singles in his Mets debut. Benge and Alvarez launched solo homers off reliever Justin Lawrence to make it 11-5 in the sixth.

Pirates pitchers walked nine overall, surpassing last season’s high.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star acquired from Milwaukee in January, struck out seven and walked none over five innings in his third straight opening-day start — all in New York City.

Tobias Myers, obtained from the Brewers in the same trade, followed with three innings of one-run ball.

Pittsburgh opened on the road for the 10th consecutive year in the earliest start to a season for both teams.

Up next

Following a day off, Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (6-15, 4.19 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday against LHP David Peterson (9-6, 4.22).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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