Scholar Athlete of the Week: Savanna Schuchart, Jourdanton High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete JOURDANTON, Texas – Savanna is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She’s also a three-year member of varsity golf.
During her senior year, she was named Offensive MVP for volleyball and Defensive MVP in basketball and named to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Team.
She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, the Interact Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is the treasurer of the senior class.
Savanna maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked second in her class. Savanna has already been accepted to Texas A&M University where she plans to major in architectural engineering.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
Mark Mendez headshot WATCH: Motorcycle in flames as two people injured after crash near downtown ▶ 0:12 WATCH: Motorcycle in flames as two people injured after crash near downtown Severe Weather Possible Late Saturday, Again Sunday Evening ▶ 0:47 Severe Weather Possible Late Saturday, Again Sunday Evening A New Beginning: Comal County Crisis Center Prepares to Welcome Clients ▶ 0:41 A New Beginning: Comal County Crisis Center Prepares to Welcome Clients Could you ditch your car? KSAT’s Sarah Acosta took a VIA bus to work to find out ▶ 2:34 Could you ditch your car? KSAT’s Sarah Acosta took a VIA bus to work to find out San Antonio Book Festival to return with over 100 authors on Saturday ▶ 0:52 San Antonio Book Festival to return with over 100 authors on Saturday Wet Weekend Ahead for South Texas ▶ 0:25 Wet Weekend Ahead for South Texas South Alamo Project Nearing Completion ▶ 1:00 South Alamo Project Nearing Completion Community members offer opinions to possible César E. Chávez Blvd. name change ▶ 1:26 Community members offer opinions to possible César E. Chávez Blvd. name change San Antonio woman convicted in headstone scam sentenced to 6 years in prison ▶ 1:23 San Antonio woman convicted in headstone scam sentenced to 6 years in prison USAA customer sues company after his vehicle was stranded in Mexico for months ▶ 1:35 USAA customer sues company after his vehicle was stranded in Mexico for months Floresville 11-year-old accordionist advances to finals of Texas Folklife’s Big Squeeze competition ▶ 0:59 Floresville 11-year-old accordionist advances to finals of Texas Folklife’s Big Squeeze competition West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps ▶ 1:03 West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:52 Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:24 Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents ▶ 0:33 WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents Fiesta parades: How to choose where to sit? ▶ 1:15 Fiesta parades: How to choose where to sit? Erik Cantu sentenced to 2 years in prison following probation violations ▶ 0:40 Erik Cantu sentenced to 2 years in prison following probation violations Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death ▶ 0:46 Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS ▶ 1:28 What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde ▶ 1:22 No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction ▶ 1:26 City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict ▶ 0:20 Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial ▶ 1:03 Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial ▶ 0:56 Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial Residents hope to stave off light pollution caused by rapid growth of nearby San Antonio ▶ 1:15 Residents hope to stave off light pollution caused by rapid growth of nearby San Antonio Previous photo Next photo