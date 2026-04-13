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Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Savanna Schuchart, Jourdanton High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

JOURDANTON, Texas – Savanna is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She’s also a three-year member of varsity golf.

During her senior year, she was named Offensive MVP for volleyball and Defensive MVP in basketball and named to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Team.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, the Interact Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is the treasurer of the senior class.

Savanna maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked second in her class. Savanna has already been accepted to Texas A&M University where she plans to major in architectural engineering.

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