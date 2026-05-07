Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
SAPD: Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found dead at Southwest Side crash scene
Hantavirus: San Antonio infectious disease doctor explains rodent-borne illness, symptoms, spread, prevention
💐Mother’s Day weekend forecast comes into focus
‘We want justice’: Family seeking answers after SAPD SWAT officers shoot, kill man
Woman, 80, hospitalized after pit bull bites her face outside home on Northwest Side, SAPD says
Amid $46M deficit, SAISD superintendent continues district-funded cross-country travel
Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez resigns; prosecutor dismisses criminal charges
I-35 in northeast Bexar County to briefly close this weekend for construction, TxDOT says
San Antonio City Council approves Project Marvel contracts worth millions of dollars

Sports

Yankees' Jasson Domínguez has left shoulder sprain after crashing into left-field wall in 1st inning

Associated Press

1 / 4
New York Yankees' Jasson Domnguez is carted off the field after an injury during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Thursday, May 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Jasson Domnguez is injured while catching a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Brandon Nimmo for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Jasson Domnguez is injured while catching a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Brandon Nimmo for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Jasson Domnguez is injured while catching a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Brandon Nimmo for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New York Yankees' Jasson Domnguez is carted off the field after an injury during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Thursday, May 7, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez sprained his left shoulder while crashing into the wall as he caught Brandon Nimmo’s drive leading off the first inning of Thursday’s game against Texas.

After the Yankees' 9-2 win over the Rangers, the team said Domínguez has a low grade AC sprain of his left shoulder, and will be put on the injured list. Concussion tests thus far were negative.

Recommended Videos

Domínguez, playing outfield for the Yankees for the second time this season, ran 81 feet to catch Nimmo's 101 mph shot. He gloved the ball 375 feet from the plate as his shoulder hit hard against the video advertising board.

Domínguez's sunglasses flew off as he fell to the warning track chest first, prompting center fielder Trent Grisham to come over as manager Aaron Boone jogged out to check on Domínguez along with head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, assistant athletic trainer Jimmy Downam and director of sports medicine and rehabilitation Michael Schuk.

Domínguez cupped his head in his glove and sat up after about a minute. He pointed to his shoulder and craned his neck as he was being examined, then walked to a cart under his own power and was seated as the cart drove away.

Cody Bellinger moved from right to left, Amed Rosario switched from third base to right and Ryan McMahon entered the game at third.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...