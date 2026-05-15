Backyard ladders and 'sky decks' turn Aronimink homes into free PGA Championship seats

Golf fans pose for a photo while watching the PGA Championship golf tournament from pickup trucks and ladders from neighborhood homes outside Aronimink Golf Club, Friday, May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pa. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – The paint-splattered wood ladder had to be decades old, yet for a cheap seat at the PGA Championship, the top cap would have to do.

Pat Concannon and his friends — two who made the trip from Europe just to watch the golf major — positioned their ladder and the bed of their Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck just a short putt away from the temporary fence that lined the first hole at Aronimink Golf Club.

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“This is the best seat in the house,” Concannon said. “Everyone can watch it from over there. Not everyone can watch it from over here.”

The friends were getting thirsty early Friday and time for a beer run was getting tight before the world's No. 1 golfer was about to traipse through their backyard.

“Make it quick,” one reveler yelled, “because I think Scottie Scheffler is coming next.”

Cold beers were delivered and Concannon and his friends toasted the day and the unobstructed — and absolutely free — view as they peered like Wilson from “Home Improvement” over the fence to watch the second round where the best golfers in the world touched down a short walk from his uncle's garage.

No old man cries here of, get off my lawn!

Enterprising home owners in the tony neighborhood that lined Aronimink set up ladders, rented platforms and turned their streets into the sites of the block party of the weekend — just respect the quiet please sign — just off the cart-worn path of the 130-year-old course.

The volume could get cranked to 11 later in the night.

Once play was concluded, a Bruce Springsteen cover band — the E Street Shuffle Band — was set to take the stage. Or is it a lawn?

The home owners decided to think outside the tee box when it came to affordable golf, though some of them are Aronimink members and had purchased tickets that stretched well over $1,000 each, depending on the day.

Jim Hageney moved into his home outside the first hole two years ago and is in the midst of renovations that essentially gutted the inside. Up near the chimney, construction workers paused on their lunch break for a birds-eye view some 50 feet above the chip shots and booming drives below.

Hageney and his guests mingled about 10 feet up on one of three platforms — for about $2,000 total — rented by his family and two neighbors.

They are about the most popular people at Aronimink not named Rory or Rickie or Scottie. Golf fans shout — well, it's golf, so mildly raise their voice — at Hageney and friends asking how they can snag a spot outside the course and inside the fence at the property.

If they could find the opening along the fence near the fourth hole and turn left, they might have some luck at getting close to the neighborhood.

Or, they can empty their pockets and buy a house where one on the market advertised it was at Aronimink's fourth tee.

Party crashers have been kept in check.

Roads were mostly closed — no parking by temporary police order signs dotted the street — and the Hageney family put up a “Private By Invite Only” sign in their driveway.

Hageney said nine trees were removed around their property line ahead of the PGA.

“It’s great for me,” Hageney said. “Great view. Unobstructed view.”

And no long line at the concession stand!

The Hageneys had their platform delivered last week and there were no issues with the viewing risers or other towering platforms like it — one without railings went up near the 14th green — and the occasional golfer even politely waved back to their well wishes.

“We had checked with the PGA, and the people were very, very polite,” the 63-year-old Hageney said. “They said be respectful.”

One local family hired a company to build a raised platform dubbed the “sky deck" and invited their new best friends for drinks and nibbles and hanging out in genteel surroundings.

The Bellew family even created a website where fans could RSVP for an American Evening on the Fairway.

“Experience golf, atmosphere, and an unforgettable weekend,” the website read. “In celebration of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, join us at our home for a memorable weekend of gathering, championship viewing, and celebration.”

Headed into the weekend, there were no reports of inebriated patrons falling over the fence or course marshals trying to keep the noise down — just the ladders up.

“It's pretty safe, right," Concannon asked.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf