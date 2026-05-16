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Sports

Heartbreak for Hearts as Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champion

Associated Press

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Celtic's Callum Osmand runs clean through to score his side's third goal during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Celtic's Arne Engels scores from the penalty spot during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Andrew Milligan//PA via AP)
Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland, left, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Andrew Milligan//PA via AP)
Celtic fans present a tifo featuring manager Martin O'Neill during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Andrew Milligan//PA via AP)
Heart of Midlothian fans show dejection as they watch the Scottish Premier League championship decider against Celtic, at Etore's bar near the stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

PA Wire

Celtic's Callum Osmand runs clean through to score his side's third goal during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

GLASGOW – Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title in dramatic style on Saturday with two late goals to beat rival Hearts 3-1.

Daizen Maeda struck a crucial goal in the 87th minute at Celtic Park to put Celtic on course for the win it needed to be crowned champion for the fifth year in a row.

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Callum Osmand then put the ball into an empty net in the eighth minute of added time to put the game beyond doubt after Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow had gone up the other end of the field in search of an equalizer. It sparked wild celebrations from Celtic's fans, but it was heartbreak for Hearts, which only needed a draw to win the title for the first time since 1960 and had led through Lawrence Shankland's first-half header.

Arne Engels equalized for Celtic from the penalty spot in first-half added time, but the title remained in Hearts' hands as the game neared the end of regulation time.

That was until Maeda fired the home team ahead with a goal that was initially ruled out for offside and then given after a VAR review.

As Hearts desperately sought an equalizer, Schwolow went upfield for a late set piece only for Celtic to break and put the game beyond doubt through Osmand.

Longtime leader Hearts went into the game one point ahead of second-place Celtic. A draw would have seen it become the first team other than Celtic and Rangers to win the Scottish title since Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in 1985.

It was Celtic's 56th league title - a new record in Scottish soccer that saw it overtake Glasgow rival Rangers.

Triumph also came at the end of a chaotic season that saw two coaches come and go in the form of Brendan Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy.

Club icon Martin O’Neill was twice appointed as interim manager and, at the age of 74, this was his fourth league title with the team - coming 22 years after his previous one.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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