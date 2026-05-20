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Sports

Spurs to pack bags for Europe, face New Orleans Pelicans twice in 2026-27 regular season

San Antonio will cross the Atlantic Ocean for the second time in three seasons

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) brings the ball up court under pressure from Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second half of a Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – While competing in one of the most anticipated playoff series of the decade, the NBA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio Spurs will spend a portion of next season in Europe.

The Spurs are scheduled to face the New Orleans Pelicans, a fellow Southwest Division opponent, for two games: one in Paris, France (Jan. 14, 2027) and another in Manchester, England (Jan. 17, 2027).

San Antonio’s return to France will also mark Victor Wembanyama’s return to his native roots. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Spurs split two games against the Indiana Pacers at Accor Arena in Paris.

The first Spurs-Pelicans game, dubbed by the league as the NBA Paris Game 2027, will also be played at Accor Arena. San Antonio has played five previous regular season games in France.

Three days later, San Antonio and New Orleans will meet in Manchester for the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in the English city. The NBA Manchester Game is set to be played at Co-op Live.

“It’s an incredible honor to make our return to France and play our first-ever game in England, given the strong embrace we’ve felt from the community and fans across Europe,” San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a news release. “Bringing world-class basketball, community impact engagements and compelling fan activations to a European market, alongside the league, aligns directly with our organization’s vision to unite our global audience through unforgettable experiences and a shared love of sports.”

Information about tickets and tip-off times will be announced at a later time. In the news release, the Spurs said fans can “register their interest” and enter for a chance to win free tickets to Paris or Manchester.

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