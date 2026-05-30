PSG and Arsenal face off in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele meets the media ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal, in Budapest, Friday 29, 2026. (Franck Fife, Pool Photo via AP)

BUDAPEST – Paris Saint-Germain is aiming for back-to-back Champions League titles in Saturday's final in Budapest. Arsenal is trying to win it for the first time.

The champions of France and England face off at Puskas Arena.

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Titleholder PSG can become only the second team in the modern era to retain the trophy after Real Madrid won three in a row from 2016-18.

Arsenal, meanwhile, heads into the final on a high after ending its 22-year wait to claim the Premier League. The Gunners' only previous Champions League final was lost to Barcelona in 2006.

Here’s what to know about the Champions League final.

Time of kickoff

Kickoff has been brought forward to 1600 GMT, having traditionally been played in the evening. UEFA made the change to enhance the matchday experience for fans and to optimize logistics, such as public transport, in Budapest.

Where to watch

The final is being shown live on CBS and Paramount+ in the United States.

In Britain, the match is on pay-TV channel TNT Sports and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — an Arsenal fan — lobbied for it to be free-to-air without success.

Killers are pre-match headliners

American rock band The Killers will perform. In recent years, Linkin Park and Lenny Kravitz have headlined the pre-match show.

PSG on brink of greatness

Only Madrid has retained the European Cup since it was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

AC Milan, Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United all lost in the final the year after winning the trophy, so PSG is on the brink of greatness.

New name on trophy?

Despite being one of the most storied teams in England, Arsenal has still to be crowned champion of Europe. Twenty years on from its only previous final, Arsenal aims to complete the greatest season in the club's history by winning a Premier League-Champions League double.

Most successful coaches

Victory would see Luis Enrique become only the fifth coach to win three or more Champions League or European Cup titles.

5 Carlo Ancelotti

3 Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola

About Puskas Arena

The 67,000-seat stadium was opened in 2019 and built on the same site as the previous Ferenc Puskas Stadion — named after the Hungarian and Real Madrid icon who won three European Cups as a player.

Recent winners

2025 PSG

2024 Real Madrid

2023 Manchester City

2022 Real Madrid

2021 Chelsea

Most titles

15 Real Madrid

7 AC Milan

6 Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5 Barcelona

4 Ajax

3 Manchester United, Inter Milan

The 2027 final

The 2027 final will take place at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano. It will be the second time it stages the final after the 2019 showdown between Liverpool and Tottenham. The city of Madrid has hosted the final on five previous occasions.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer