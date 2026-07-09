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Sports

St. Louis Cardinals OF Jordan Walker becomes 5th confirmed participant in Home Run Derby

Associated Press

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St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker, right, gets a hug from teammate Pedro Pags after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker will take part in the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia on Monday.

The 24-year-old is the fifth player announced for the competition, joining Boston's Willson Contreras, Kansas City's Jac Caglianone, Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero and the New York Yankees' Ben Rice. The other three participants haven't been announced.

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Walker is a first-time All-Star who is having a breakout season and his 21 homers rank fifth in the National League. The 2020 first-round draft pick is batting .294, has an .889 OPS and leads the big leagues with 70 RBIs.

He'll be the eighth Cardinals player to compete in the competition, joining Jack Clark (1985), Ray Lankford (1997), Mark McGwire (1998-99), Jim Edmonds (2003), Albert Pujols (2003, 2007, 2009, 2022), Matt Holliday (2010-11) and Carlos Beltran (2012).

A Cardinals player has never won the derby.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.