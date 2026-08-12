Cadillac replaces team principal Graeme Lowdon a week before F1 season resumes

Cadillac driver Sergio Perez of Mexico pulls into the pit area during free practice ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

SILVERSTONE – Formula 1's newest outfit Cadillac fired its first team principal Graeme Lowdon and replaced him with former Alpine director Marcin Budkowski on Wednesday

Cadillac said the move was part of a “planned leadership transition as the organization evolves from its initial build phase into the next stage of racing performance," though it hadn't previously signaled it intended to move on from Lowdon, who played a key role setting up the General Motors-backed team.

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It comes a week before the F1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix after the mid-season break.

“It was my decision. It wasn't a mutual decision,” chief executive Dan Towriss said. He added that he and Lowdon had talked about a transition happening “at some point” but that Lowdon was only informed of the decision on Wednesday morning.

“There’s no easy way to make this transition within Formula 1,” Towriss said, citing the risk of leaks or undermining an existing leader. “It makes it feel more abrupt than it would be otherwise. But it’s the nature of Formula 1 and it’s the way it had to happen.”

Cadillac has yet to score a point in F1, with a best finish of 13th, and had been expected to struggle as a new team. The cars' brakes have repeatedly overheated in recent races, forcing retirements.

Towriss said the decision to replace Lowdon wasn't down to the recent reliability problems and that Budkowski would be tasked with a longer-term vision for the team.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing