Missions beat Storm Chasers 10-4

OMAHA, Neb. - Trent Grisham led off the game with a homerun to set the stage for the Missions 10-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Werner Park.

David Freitas added a two-run shot in the same inning as San Antonio improved to 6-0 against the 'Chasers since the all star break. The Missions have outscored Omaha, 56-25, across those six games.

Trey Supak (1-0) picked up the win in his Triple-A debut, though it was a bumpy ride early. The big right-hander surrendered homeruns in each of the first three innings before settling down a bit in the fourth and fifth innings. Supak had allowed only six homeruns in 122 innings with Double-A Biloxi this year, all while compiling an 11-4 record over 20 starts.

Grisham, Freitas, and Jacob Nottingham all finished with three hits for the Missions, who improved to 12-4 since the all star break.

San Antonio won the series opener by a 10-3 margin. It's the first time a Missions club has scored 10 or more runs in consecutive games since August 28-29, 2017.

The two teams wrap up the three game series Sunday afternoon.

RH Zack Brown (2-6, 5.98) vs. LH Jake Kalish (7-5, 4.46) 2:05 PM

KONO 860 AM

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.