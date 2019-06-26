Missions manager Rick Sweet reaches 2,000 career wins

SAN ANTONIO - Missions manager Rick Sweet reached the milestone of 2,000 career wins tonight behind an 10-2 win over the Round Rock Express. The Missions collected 13 hits along the way including two home runs.

Round Rock’s offense jumped on the Missions early, collecting two runs in the second inning and six hits over the first two innings. Express first baseman AJ Reed singled home a run and outfielder Taylor Jones also recorded an RBI single in the second inning.

The Missions answered in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single from Jacob Nottingham which scored Cory Spangenberg. The Missions trailed 2-1 going into the third inning. Keston Hiura tied the game up in the bottom of the third with an RBI double. Nottingham drove in his second run of the game in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly which gave the Missions a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.

The Missions continued their stretch of scoring in consecutive innings, as they scored once again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Spangenberg doubled in a run to give the Missions a 4-2 lead. The Missions scored one run in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings.

San Antonio blew the game open late, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning. Hiura and Dubon launched home runs during that span with some help from David Freitas, Tyler Saladino, Nate Orf, and Nottingham driving in runs as well.

Thomas Jankins made the start tonight for the Missions. He tied Aaron Wilkerson for the longest outing by a Missions starter this season (seven innings). Jankins allowed two earned runs on eight hits, walked one batter and struck out four. With the win, Jankins becomes the first Missions pitcher to record seven wins this season.

Akeem Bostick got the start for Round Rock. He lasted five innings before being substituted for Joe Smith. Bostick allowed four earned runs on seven hits. With the loss, he falls to 4-4 on the season. In his rehab appearance, Smith pitched an inning, walked one batter, and struck out two.

The Missions continue their series with Round Rock Wednesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00) will serve as an opener for the Missions tomorrow night with Bubba Derby scheduled to pitch after Burnes. Fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy (3-1, 3.35) will get the start for Round Rock tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

