BGC Game of the Week Preview: No. 8 Reagan vs. No. 3 Johnson

Undefeated teams square off in battle for District 28-6A title

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The District 28-6A title will be on the line at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, as No. 8 Reagan takes on No. 3 Johnson in Week 10's Game of the Week.
The ‘Big Game’ in KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage for Week 10 of the 2021 high school football season features a neighborhood rivalry: No. 3 Johnson against No. 8 Reagan in a battle for the District 28-6A title.

The Jaguars enter this game undefeated with an 8-0 overall record, 6-0 in district, thanks in part to the performance of one of the best running backs in the city, Ben McCreary, who has posted more than 1,100 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. Johnson’s only scare this season was a close call over Madison in their previous game, but the Jaguars still held on to win 42-35. Reagan is also undefeated in district play with a 6-0 record. Their only two losses came at the very beginning of their season against the top two teams in the greater San Antonio area, a 35-14 loss to No. 1 Brennan and a 14-6 defeat at the hands of No. 2 Steele. Just like Johnson, the Rattlers were able to hold off Madison in a hard-fought game 14-11.

Who comes out on top in this battle for 28-6A supremacy? We will find out on Friday night at Heroes Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

