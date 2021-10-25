Clear icon
Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 10 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 10 of the 2021 high school football season!
Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. New Braunfels6-2
11. Southwest Legacy7-1
10. Boerne Champion6-2
9. Floresville7-1
8. Reagan6-2
7. Marshall7-1
6. Taft7-1
5. Smithson Valley7-1
4. Alamo Heights8-0
3. Johnson8-0
2. Steele8-0
1. Brennan8-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Marion6-2
11. Somerset6-2
10. Falls City7-1
9. Natalia7-1
8. Boerne6-2
7. Wimberley6-2
6. Poteet8-1
5. Carrizo Springs8-0
4. Cuero7-1
3. Poth7-1
2. Central Catholic7-1
1. Shiner8-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 9

Thursday Night

Friday Night

Road Trip

Fan Cam

Saturday Night

Week 9 Scores

