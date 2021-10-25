KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 10 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 10 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. New Braunfels
|6-2
|11. Southwest Legacy
|7-1
|10. Boerne Champion
|6-2
|9. Floresville
|7-1
|8. Reagan
|6-2
|7. Marshall
|7-1
|6. Taft
|7-1
|5. Smithson Valley
|7-1
|4. Alamo Heights
|8-0
|3. Johnson
|8-0
|2. Steele
|8-0
|1. Brennan
|8-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Marion
|6-2
|11. Somerset
|6-2
|10. Falls City
|7-1
|9. Natalia
|7-1
|8. Boerne
|6-2
|7. Wimberley
|6-2
|6. Poteet
|8-1
|5. Carrizo Springs
|8-0
|4. Cuero
|7-1
|3. Poth
|7-1
|2. Central Catholic
|7-1
|1. Shiner
|8-0