BGC Scores and Schedules from Week 3

Games being played on Sept. 8, 9, 10 of 2022

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on September 8, 9, 10 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
JEFFERSON
21
SAM HOUSTON
40
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

HOLMES
0
WARREN
63
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

ANTONIAN
34
BOERNE
45
FINAL      BOERNE ISD STADIUM

REAGAN
35
CLARK
10
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

PEARSALL
50
MEMORIAL
0
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

SAN MARCOS
41
WAGNER
42
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

RANDOLPH
45
YMLA
0
FINAL      SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

JUNCTION
6
D'HANIS
21
FINAL

GOLIAD
49
COLE
0
FINAL

TMI
21
AUSTIN BRENTWOOD CHRISTIAN
14
FINAL

ALAMO HEIGHTS
49
HIGHLANDS
23
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

HARLAN
10
BRENNAN
48
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

AUSTIN REGENTS
40
BOERNE GENEVA
0
FINAL

DAVENPORT
37
PIEPER
23
FINAL

SOUTHSIDE
36
LAREDO NIXON
0
FINAL

LAREDO MARTIN
0
SOUTHWEST
30
FINAL      DRAGON STADIUM

LAREDO CIGARROA
35
SOUTH SAN
7
FINAL      BOBCAT STADIUM

LEANDER GLENN
34
DEL RIO
32
FINAL

SW LEGACY
34
MEDINA VALLEY
21
FINAL      PANTHER STADIUM

SEGUIN
40
LAREDO UNITED
29
FINAL

CANYON LAKE
36
BOERNE CHAMPION
44
FINAL      BOERNE ISD STADIUM

SMITHSON VALLEY
45
EAST CENTRAL
7
FINAL      EAST CENTRAL STADIUM

BANDERA
24
KENNEDY
14
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

MACARTHUR
0
VETERANS MEMORIAL
55
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

LEE
13
ROOSEVELT
37
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

MADISON
23
CHURCHILL
25
FINAL / 2OT      HEROES STADIUM

JOHN JAY
17
O'CONNOR
20
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO
27
HOLY CROSS
35
FINAL

EDISON
7
MCCOLLUM
28
FINAL      HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

STEELE
49
HUTTO
16
FINAL

SABINAL
27
ST. ANTHONY
21
FINAL

NEW BRAUNFELS
32
NB CANYON
35
FINAL

KENEDY
20
KARNES CITY
21
FINAL

AUSTIN TRAVIS
26
SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II
14
FINAL

MARSHALL
0
BRANDEIS
24
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

SOTOMAYOR
0
STEVENS
28
FINAL

BURBANK
29
BRACKENRIDGE
14
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

JUDSON
15
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS
28
FINAL

