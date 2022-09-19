81º

KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 5 Rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southside3-1
11. Harlandale3-1
10. Clemens3-1
9. Clark3-1
8. Brandeis3-1
7. Warren4-0
6. Johnson2-1
5. Alamo Heights3-1
4. New Braunfels Canyon4-0
3. Smithson Valley3-1
2. Brennan3-1
1. Steele4-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Davenport4-0
11. Antonian3-1
10. Uvalde3-1
9. D’Hanis3-1
8. Charlotte4-0
7. Randolph4-0
6. Somerset4-0
5. Poth3-1
4. Cuero3-1
3. Wimberley4-0
2. Shiner3-1
1. Boerne4-0

WATCH WEEK 4 HIGHLIGHTS

