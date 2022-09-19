KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 5 Rankings

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Southside 3-1 11. Harlandale 3-1 10. Clemens 3-1 9. Clark 3-1 8. Brandeis 3-1 7. Warren 4-0 6. Johnson 2-1 5. Alamo Heights 3-1 4. New Braunfels Canyon 4-0 3. Smithson Valley 3-1 2. Brennan 3-1 1. Steele 4-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. Davenport 4-0 11. Antonian 3-1 10. Uvalde 3-1 9. D’Hanis 3-1 8. Charlotte 4-0 7. Randolph 4-0 6. Somerset 4-0 5. Poth 3-1 4. Cuero 3-1 3. Wimberley 4-0 2. Shiner 3-1 1. Boerne 4-0

