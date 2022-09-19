KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 5 Rankings

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Southside
|3-1
|11. Harlandale
|3-1
|10. Clemens
|3-1
|9. Clark
|3-1
|8. Brandeis
|3-1
|7. Warren
|4-0
|6. Johnson
|2-1
|5. Alamo Heights
|3-1
|4. New Braunfels Canyon
|4-0
|3. Smithson Valley
|3-1
|2. Brennan
|3-1
|1. Steele
|4-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Davenport
|4-0
|11. Antonian
|3-1
|10. Uvalde
|3-1
|9. D’Hanis
|3-1
|8. Charlotte
|4-0
|7. Randolph
|4-0
|6. Somerset
|4-0
|5. Poth
|3-1
|4. Cuero
|3-1
|3. Wimberley
|4-0
|2. Shiner
|3-1
|1. Boerne
|4-0
WATCH WEEK 4 HIGHLIGHTS
Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.