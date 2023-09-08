101º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

WATCH: KSAT′s Big Game Coverage pregame party at Jeff-Sam Houston showdown at SAISD Sports Complex

KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez highlight some of the action off the field before the game starts

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, BGC, Sports, High School Football, Johnson Jaguars, O'Connor Panthers

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Big Game Coverage (BGC) pregame party headed to the SAISD Sports Complex for a big non-district showdown.

The Jefferson Mustangs will play the Sam Houston Hurricanes. Jefferson is 2-0 after wins over Uvalde and Lanier. Sam Houston is 1-1 overall and lost their district opener against Burbank.

You can watch KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez live from the stadium at 6:20 p.m. Friday night in the video player above.

David and RJ will be interacting with the fans, band members, cheerleaders, ROTC groups and students who are part of the atmosphere that makes Friday nights great.

Click here for the latest BGC action as the 2023 high school football season kicks off across San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

David Sears, a native San Antonian, has been at KSAT for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter