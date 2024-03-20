Players to watch in Sunday’s San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball games

When the clock strikes noon on Sunday, the first-ever San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game will tip off from the Northside Sports Gym.

The basketball event will showcase 122 of the highest-rated basketball players in the Greater San Antonio Area, selected with careful consideration by the all-star game selection committee and coaches.

There will be four games and a skills competition. Each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game.

Tickets are on sale now, and every game will be broadcast live on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, KSAT+ and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Schedule

Afternoon Session

Noon to 1:45 p.m. — 1A thru 4A + private Girls’ game

2:30 to 4 p.m. — 1A thru 4A + private Boys’ game

Skills challenge/Three-point contest

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — All-Star Skills Competition & 3-Point Contest

The All-Star Contest is part of the evening session ticket

Evening Session

6 to 7: 30 p.m. 5A/6A Girls’ game

8:15 to 10 p.m. 5A/6A Boys’ game

Players to watch

Below are some key notes on players featured in the event. For a full list of the participants, click here.

Steele’s Mia Hammonds (Team Black-5a/6a Girls)

Mia Hammonds is a UTSA signee, had 10+ offers, TABC All-State, District MVP, Academic All-District

Steele’s Lena Newby (Team Black-5a/6a Girls)

Lena Newby is a St. Mary’s signee, 1st Team All-District, Academic All-District

Clark’s Arianna Roberson (Team Black-5a/6a Girls)

Arianna Roberson, named a McDonald’s All-American, is a Duke signee and the sister of former All-Defensive NBA talent Andre Roberson (Wagner HS).

Reagan’s Aidan Richard (Team Black-5a/6a Boys)

Aiden Richard is signed to a mid-major Holy Cross, 1st Team All-District, District MVP, been an Academic All-District selection every year in high school

LEE’s Edafe Nakpodia (Team Black-5a/6a Boys)

Edafe Nakpodia is a top student (105 GPA) in his magnet school (International School of the Americas) at LEE High School, 2nd Team All-District as a junior

Clemens’ Iduzaye Igiehon (Team Black-5a/6a Girls)

Iduzaye Igiehon is an all-district post player signed with Texas A&M International

Seguin’s Desiree Zuniga (Team Black-5a/6a Girls)

Desiree Zuniga is an all-star and was selected three-point contest and is statistically one of the top long-range shooters in the nation

Antonian’s Max George (Team Black/4a-1a Boys)

Max George, who named TAPPS all-state as a junior, is regarded as the best private school player in the city and looking to get a Division I offer

Lytle’s Calyssa Sevier (Team Black/4a-1a Girls)

Calyssa Sevier has been all-state at the 3A level since her freshman season and signed with Midwestern State, she will also participate in the skills challenge

YMLA’s Jeremiah Conaway (Team Black/4a-1a Boys)

Jeremiah Conaway was also named to an all-star football roster in January

Brackenridge’s Isaiah Cardona (Team Gold-5a/6a Boys)

Isaiah Cardona was named offensive MVP in the district as a junior

Brandeis’ Trevor Short (Team Gold-5a/6a Boys )

Trevor Short was named an all-star in football in January

Brandeis’ Rian Forestier (Team Gold-5a/6a Girls)

Rian Forestier is regarded as one of the best guards in the nation, signed to play at USC

LEE’s Debi Hernandez (Team Gold-5a/6a Girls)

Debi Hernandez is one of the top guards and shooters in the city, also competing in the 3-point contest

Southwest’s Josiah McDonald (Team Gold-5a/6a Boys)

Josiah McDonald is regarded as one of the best point guards in the city

Boerne’s Averi Aaron (Team Gold/4a-1a Girls)

Averi Aaron and teammate Abby Smith will be coached by Boerne’s head coach, Amy Ruede, one last time. Aaron is regarded as one of the top point guards in the state. She signed to play Division I basketball at Louisiana Tech.

Fredricksburg’s Taylor Grona (Team Gold/4a-1a Girls)

Taylor Grona is committed to Angelo State University, a 3-sport athlete, and also featured in the 3-point contest

TMI’s Ojani Bowen (Team Gold/4a-1a Boys)

Ojani Bowen, who helped TMI to the 2023 state championship, is the son of former NBA and Team Gold coach Bruce Bowen

Sabinal’s Joesph Contreras (Team Gold/4a-1a Boys)

Joesph Contreras is the tallest player featured in the all-star games, standing at 6′11

