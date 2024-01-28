Rosters announced for San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters for the eight teams participating in the first-ever San Antonio Sports All-Star Game were announced Sunday.
The games on March 24 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium will feature 120 top local high school seniors who will play on either Team Black or Team Gold in two different divisions, 1A –4A schools plus private schools and 5A/6A schools.
There will be four games total and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game.
Tickets will go on sale in late January and every game will be broadcast live on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, KSAT+ and KSAT’s YouTube channel.
The KSAT Sports team was at the Alamodome on Sunday morning for media day to interview the players about how exciting this moment is for them and their communities.
🎙️🏀Happening Now-— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) January 28, 2024
Media Day for the @SA_Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game
Click here for a full schedule & the teams https://t.co/FTM57Th9Xa pic.twitter.com/tbPk230Vd1
Below are rosters for each team and the players participating in the Skills Challenge and 3-point contest:
4A-1A + Private School Boys
Team Black, Coached by Rudy Bernal (Antonian)
- Makhi Burford, Guard, Devine High School
- Kel Cardenas, Guard, La Vernia High School
- Jeremiah Conaway, Forward, YMLA
- Aidan DeHoyos, Guard, Poth High School
- Joe Galloway, Guard, San Antonio Christian High School
- Max George, Guard/Forward, Antonian High School
- Nathan Guevara, Guard/Forward, Poth High School
- David Hernandez, Guard/Forward, Floresville High School
- Taylor Massey, Forward, Uvalde High School
- Isaac McCrea, Guard/Forward, San Antonio Christian High School
- Luke Moses, Guard, Nixon-Smiley High School
- Connor Parkinson, Forward/Center, Floresville High School
- Tavion Steen, Guard, YMLA
- Carl White, Forward, Nixon-Smiley High School
- Trevin Young, Guard, Blanco High School
Team Gold, Coached by Bruce Bowen (TMI)
- Mario Aguilar III, Guard/Forward, Canyon Lake High School
- Carson Bloess, Guard/Forward, Davenport High School
- Ojani Bowen, Guard, TMI
- Joseph Contreras, Center, Sabinal High School
- Ricardo Cortinas IV, Guard, St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Dylan DeLeon, Guard, St. Anthony High School
- Noah Green, Guard, Randolph High School
- Sam Holland, Forward, Boerne High School
- James Livingston, Guard, Cole High School
- Ray Martin, Guard, Central Catholic High School
- Leon Martinez, Guard, Pearsall High School
- George Montes De Oca, Guard, Kennedy High School
- Jordan Roberts, Guard/Forward, Natalia High School
- Isaac Segura, Center, Bandera High School
- Amaryon Thompson, Forward/Center, Fox Tech High School
4A-1A + Private School Girls
Team Black, Coached by David Farber (La Vernia)
- Kahlen Castro, Guard, Poth High School
- Kamyra Childs, Guard, Cole High School
- Denise Contreras, Guard, Devine High School
- Claira Fike, Guard, La Vernia High School
- Kendra Garcia, Guard/Forward, Uvalde High School
- Abigail Levings, Guard/Forward, Cole High School
- Emily Mathis, Guard, San Antonio Christian High School
- Ryann Miller, Guard/Forward, Poth High School
- Ella Nietz, Guard, Antonian High School
- Liah Romero, Forward, Devine High School
- Calyssa Sevier, Guard, Lytle High School
- Ava Welch, Forward/Center, San Antonio Christian High School
Team Gold, Coached by Amy Ruede (Boerne)
- Averi Aaron, Forward/Center, Boerne High School
- Zoey Antopia, Guard, Somerset High School
- Peyton Brown, Center, The Christian School at Castle Hills
- Mina Broyles, Guard, Blanco High School
- Alyana Estes, Guard, Hondo High School
- Sofia George, Guard, Canyon Lake High School
- Taylor Grona, Guard, Fredericksburg High School
- McKenzie Huron, Guard/Forward, Floresville High School
- Sienna Kramer, Guard/Forward, Navarro High School
- Abigail Smith, Guard/Forward, Boerne High School
- Jordan Zenner, Guard, Fredericksburg High School
5A/6A Boys
Team Black, Coached by John Hirst (Reagan)
- Julian Barron, Forward/Center, O’Connor High School
- Lance Beeghley, Guard/Forwad, New Braunfels High School
- Charlie Georgelos, Guard, Boerne Champion High School
- Tyrus Harris, Forward, Taft High School
- Elijah Hernandez, Guard, Sotomayor High School
- John Jackson, Guard/Forward, Seguin High School
- Kenneth Manuel, Guard, Reagan High School
- Randy Marshall, Forward, Roosevelt High School
- Isaac Martinez, Forward, Holmes High School
- Edafe Nakpodia, Guard/Forward, LEE High School
- Christopher Regino, Guard, Southside High School
- Aidan Richard, Guard/Forward, Reagan High School
- Anthony Soto, Forward, McCollum High School
- Jacob Stewart, Guard, East Central High School
- Javon Toliver, Forward, Steele High School
Team Gold, Coached by Koty Cowgill (Brennan)
- Elijah Baldwin, Forward/Center, John Jay High School
- Isaiah Cardona, Guard/Forward, Brackenridge High School
- Caden Cooper, Guard, Madison High School
- Willie Gaskin, Guard, Highlands High School
- Jake Goode, Forward/Center, Smithson Valley High School
- Kalon Hargrove, Guard, Harlan High School
- Gervai Maeweathers, Guard/Forward, Veterans Memorial High School
- Josiah Mcdonald, Guard/Forward, Southwest High School
- Ismael Ortiz, Center, Lanier High School
- Amare Parham, Guard/Forward, Stevens High School
- Jonathan Regalado, Guard, Harlandale High School
- Kameron Scriber, Forward, Canyon High School
- Trevor Short, Guard/Forward, Brandeis High School
- Cameron Walker, Forward/Center, Brennan High School
- Travon Williams, Forward/Center, Clemens High School
5A/6A Girls
Team Black, Coached by Rihana Morgan (Clark)
- Talaiyah Andrews, Forward/Center, Alamo Heights High School
- Nadia Bailey, Guard, Madison High School
- Emery Espinoza, Guard, East Central High School
- Gabriella Gamboa, Forward/Center, McCollum High School
- Solaya Gorham, Guard/Forward, Tivy High School
- Mya Guzman, Guard, Stevens High School
- Mia Hammonds, Forward, Steele High School
- Natalie Huff, Forward, Clark High School
- Iduzaye Igiehon, Forward, Clemens High School
- Sincere Jackson, Forward/Center, John Jay High School
- Joana Lopez, Guard, Reagan High School
- Lyah Neira, Forward, MacArthur High School
- Lena Newby, Forward, Steele High School
- Arianna Roberson, Center, Clark High School
- Desiree Zuniga, Guard, Seguin High School
Team Gold, Coached by Christina Camacho (Judson)
- Alasia Brown, Forward, Brackenridge High School
- Lillian Covarrubias, Guard, Southwest High School
- Olivia De La Cruz, Forward/Center, Burbank High School
- Rian Forestier, Guard, Brandeis High School
- Bailey Fuller, Guard/Forward, New Braunfels High School
- Chamariel Henderson, Guard, Sam Houston High School
- Debi Hernandez, Guard, LEE High School
- Kennedie Manning, Center, Canyon High School
- Kera Martinez, Guard, Southwest Legacy High
- Chloe Montanez, Guard, New Braunfels High School
- Marissa Ortiz, Guard, Harlandale High School
- Mahogany Pierce, Forward, Brennan High School
- Savannah Ramirez, Forward, LEE High School
- Taylor Ross, Forward, Brennan High School
- Cascia Sandoval, Guard/Forward, Harlandale High School
Skills Challenge
- Noelani Ajel, Guard, Steele High School
- Julian Dupertuis, Guard, LEE High School
- Devin McCloud, Guard, Veterans Memorial High School
- Caleb Nash, Guard, Steele High School
- Marcus Williams, Guard, Taft High School
3-Point Contest Participants
- Luke Bledsoe, Guard, O’Connor High School
- Matthew Hale, Guard, Clemens High School
- Evan Moreno, Guard, Madison High School
- Logan Peoples, Guard, LEE High School
Related Stories:
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.