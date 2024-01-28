Rosters announced for San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

Trophies for the San Antonio Sports' All Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters for the eight teams participating in the first-ever San Antonio Sports All-Star Game were announced Sunday.

The games on March 24 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium will feature 120 top local high school seniors who will play on either Team Black or Team Gold in two different divisions, 1A –4A schools plus private schools and 5A/6A schools.

There will be four games total and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game.

Tickets will go on sale in late January and every game will be broadcast live on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, KSAT+ and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

The KSAT Sports team was at the Alamodome on Sunday morning for media day to interview the players about how exciting this moment is for them and their communities.

🎙️🏀Happening Now-

Media Day for the @SA_Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game



Click here for a full schedule & the teams https://t.co/FTM57Th9Xa pic.twitter.com/tbPk230Vd1 — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) January 28, 2024

Below are rosters for each team and the players participating in the Skills Challenge and 3-point contest:

4A-1A + Private School Boys

Team Black, Coached by Rudy Bernal (Antonian)

Makhi Burford, Guard, Devine High School

Kel Cardenas, Guard, La Vernia High School

Jeremiah Conaway, Forward, YMLA

Aidan DeHoyos, Guard, Poth High School

Joe Galloway, Guard, San Antonio Christian High School

Max George, Guard/Forward, Antonian High School

Nathan Guevara, Guard/Forward, Poth High School

David Hernandez, Guard/Forward, Floresville High School

Taylor Massey, Forward, Uvalde High School

Isaac McCrea, Guard/Forward, San Antonio Christian High School

Luke Moses, Guard, Nixon-Smiley High School

Connor Parkinson, Forward/Center, Floresville High School

Tavion Steen, Guard, YMLA

Carl White, Forward, Nixon-Smiley High School

Trevin Young, Guard, Blanco High School

Team Gold, Coached by Bruce Bowen (TMI)

Mario Aguilar III, Guard/Forward, Canyon Lake High School

Carson Bloess, Guard/Forward, Davenport High School

Ojani Bowen, Guard, TMI

Joseph Contreras, Center, Sabinal High School

Ricardo Cortinas IV, Guard, St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Dylan DeLeon, Guard, St. Anthony High School

Noah Green, Guard, Randolph High School

Sam Holland, Forward, Boerne High School

James Livingston, Guard, Cole High School

Ray Martin, Guard, Central Catholic High School

Leon Martinez, Guard, Pearsall High School

George Montes De Oca, Guard, Kennedy High School

Jordan Roberts, Guard/Forward, Natalia High School

Isaac Segura, Center, Bandera High School

Amaryon Thompson, Forward/Center, Fox Tech High School

4A-1A + Private School Girls

Team Black, Coached by David Farber (La Vernia)

Kahlen Castro, Guard, Poth High School

Kamyra Childs, Guard, Cole High School

Denise Contreras, Guard, Devine High School

Claira Fike, Guard, La Vernia High School

Kendra Garcia, Guard/Forward, Uvalde High School

Abigail Levings, Guard/Forward, Cole High School

Emily Mathis, Guard, San Antonio Christian High School

Ryann Miller, Guard/Forward, Poth High School

Ella Nietz, Guard, Antonian High School

Liah Romero, Forward, Devine High School

Calyssa Sevier, Guard, Lytle High School

Ava Welch, Forward/Center, San Antonio Christian High School

Team Gold, Coached by Amy Ruede (Boerne)

Averi Aaron, Forward/Center, Boerne High School

Zoey Antopia, Guard, Somerset High School

Peyton Brown, Center, The Christian School at Castle Hills

Mina Broyles, Guard, Blanco High School

Alyana Estes, Guard, Hondo High School

Sofia George, Guard, Canyon Lake High School

Taylor Grona, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

McKenzie Huron, Guard/Forward, Floresville High School

Sienna Kramer, Guard/Forward, Navarro High School

Abigail Smith, Guard/Forward, Boerne High School

Jordan Zenner, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

5A/6A Boys

Team Black, Coached by John Hirst (Reagan)

Julian Barron, Forward/Center, O’Connor High School

Lance Beeghley, Guard/Forwad, New Braunfels High School

Charlie Georgelos, Guard, Boerne Champion High School

Tyrus Harris, Forward, Taft High School

Elijah Hernandez, Guard, Sotomayor High School

John Jackson, Guard/Forward, Seguin High School

Kenneth Manuel, Guard, Reagan High School

Randy Marshall, Forward, Roosevelt High School

Isaac Martinez, Forward, Holmes High School

Edafe Nakpodia, Guard/Forward, LEE High School

Christopher Regino, Guard, Southside High School

Aidan Richard, Guard/Forward, Reagan High School

Anthony Soto, Forward, McCollum High School

Jacob Stewart, Guard, East Central High School

Javon Toliver, Forward, Steele High School

Team Gold, Coached by Koty Cowgill (Brennan)

Elijah Baldwin, Forward/Center, John Jay High School

Isaiah Cardona, Guard/Forward, Brackenridge High School

Caden Cooper, Guard, Madison High School

Willie Gaskin, Guard, Highlands High School

Jake Goode, Forward/Center, Smithson Valley High School

Kalon Hargrove, Guard, Harlan High School

Gervai Maeweathers, Guard/Forward, Veterans Memorial High School

Josiah Mcdonald, Guard/Forward, Southwest High School

Ismael Ortiz, Center, Lanier High School

Amare Parham, Guard/Forward, Stevens High School

Jonathan Regalado, Guard, Harlandale High School

Kameron Scriber, Forward, Canyon High School

Trevor Short, Guard/Forward, Brandeis High School

Cameron Walker, Forward/Center, Brennan High School

Travon Williams, Forward/Center, Clemens High School

5A/6A Girls

Team Black, Coached by Rihana Morgan (Clark)

Talaiyah Andrews, Forward/Center, Alamo Heights High School

Nadia Bailey, Guard, Madison High School

Emery Espinoza, Guard, East Central High School

Gabriella Gamboa, Forward/Center, McCollum High School

Solaya Gorham, Guard/Forward, Tivy High School

Mya Guzman, Guard, Stevens High School

Mia Hammonds, Forward, Steele High School

Natalie Huff, Forward, Clark High School

Iduzaye Igiehon, Forward, Clemens High School

Sincere Jackson, Forward/Center, John Jay High School

Joana Lopez, Guard, Reagan High School

Lyah Neira, Forward, MacArthur High School

Lena Newby, Forward, Steele High School

Arianna Roberson, Center, Clark High School

Desiree Zuniga, Guard, Seguin High School

Team Gold, Coached by Christina Camacho (Judson)

Alasia Brown, Forward, Brackenridge High School

Lillian Covarrubias, Guard, Southwest High School

Olivia De La Cruz, Forward/Center, Burbank High School

Rian Forestier, Guard, Brandeis High School

Bailey Fuller, Guard/Forward, New Braunfels High School

Chamariel Henderson, Guard, Sam Houston High School

Debi Hernandez, Guard, LEE High School

Kennedie Manning, Center, Canyon High School

Kera Martinez, Guard, Southwest Legacy High

Chloe Montanez, Guard, New Braunfels High School

Marissa Ortiz, Guard, Harlandale High School

Mahogany Pierce, Forward, Brennan High School

Savannah Ramirez, Forward, LEE High School

Taylor Ross, Forward, Brennan High School

Cascia Sandoval, Guard/Forward, Harlandale High School

Skills Challenge

Noelani Ajel, Guard, Steele High School

Julian Dupertuis, Guard, LEE High School

Devin McCloud, Guard, Veterans Memorial High School

Caleb Nash, Guard, Steele High School

Marcus Williams, Guard, Taft High School

3-Point Contest Participants

Luke Bledsoe, Guard, O’Connor High School

Matthew Hale, Guard, Clemens High School

Evan Moreno, Guard, Madison High School

Logan Peoples, Guard, LEE High School

