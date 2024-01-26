Clark’s Morgan, Judson’s Camacho relish coaching opportunity in SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – Clark High School girls head basketball coach Rihana Morgan knows all about coaching great players. In March, she’ll lead some talented student-athletes in the first San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

“We’re super excited about it,” Morgan told KSAT 12 Sports. “It’s a unique opportunity for us, being it’s the first year they’ve rolled it out. We’re excited. We don’t really know what to expect, but it sounds like a pretty big deal, so the girls are getting excited about it as well. And we’re looking forward to media day on Sunday.”

Morgan, who’s now in her eighth season as the Cougars head coach, has two UIL State tournament appearances, winning the Class 6A championship in 2023 and as semifinalists in 2022.

Coaching in this game is another cool moment in her career.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve gotten to this point, and I’ve gotten to this point in my career, and that our program has gotten to this point,” Morgan said. “It’s also another expectation, and you have to learn to rise to opportunities and not let opportunities pass you. Every coach should be willing to want to get themselves better and better their careers.”

Morgan will lead Team Black and will face off against Judson’s Christina Camacho and Team Gold in a battle of Class 6A/5A girls.

“It’s very special being that it’s the first year,” Camacho told KSAT 12 Sports. “I think it’s time. I know it’s been football all the time. Now, they’re bringing the boys and girls basketball.”

Camacho is in her 37th season of coaching and in her third season with the Rockets. As head coach at Wagner High School, she led the Thunderbirds to the state tournament four times in 11 seasons. At Veterans Memorial High School, her teams went to the state 4A final and two years later, returned as a 5A state semifinalist.

Camacho is looking forward to coaching some of the best high school seniors the greater San Antonio area has to offer.

“You want to make it fun. You want to make it competitive,” Camacho said. “It’s some of the girls last hurrah that they’ll be around all the high school -- their friends -- because a lot of these girls know each other. They grew up with each other. They played against each other, so now they get to play with each other, and it’s great to be a part of.”

There will be four games total, and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game. An All-Star skills challenge and three-point contest will take place between the afternoon and evening sessions. In total, the game day will showcase 120 top local high school seniors in a competition of Team Black vs. Team Gold in two divisions: 1A –4A schools plus private schools and 5A/6A schools. The first session will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. while the second session tips off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Team Black Coaches:

Rudy Bernal, Antonian (Boys’ 1A/4A + private)

David Farber, La Vernia (Girls’ 1A/4A + private)

John Hirst, Reagan (Boys’ 5A/6A)

Rihana Morgan, Clark (Girls’ 5A/6A)

Team Gold Coaches:

Bruce Bowen, TMI (Boys’ 1A/4A + private)

Amy Ruede, Boerne (Girls’ 1A/4A + private)

Dakota Cowgill, Brennan (Boys’ 5A/6A)

Christina Camacho, Judson (Girls’ 5A/6A)

The inaugural San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game will be held on Sunday, March 24 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium. Every game will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

