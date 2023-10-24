KSAT to broadcast inaugural High School All-Star Basketball Games featuring 120 San Antonio players

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with San Antonio Sports on Tuesday announced a historic high school sports event that will feature some of the best basketball players in the Alamo City and will be broadcast exclusively on KSAT12.

The organization announced that the inaugural San Antonio Sports High School All-Star Basketball Game will be held on March 24 at the Northside ISD Sports Gymnasium, located at 8400 N. Loop 1604..

Game day will showcase 120 top local high school seniors in a competition of Team Black vs. Team Gold in two divisions: 1A –4A schools plus private schools and 5A/6A schools.

You can watch the press conference in the video player below:

There will be four games total and each session will include a girls’ and boys’ game. This is the first high school all-star event of its kind for female student-athletes in San Antonio.

The first session tips off from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. while the second session tips off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. An all-star skills challenge and three-point contest will take place between the afternoon and evening sessions.

Tickets will go on sale in late January and every game will be broadcast live on KSAT-12, KSAT.com and KSAT+. Coaches for the series of games include some of the best across the city.

Team Black:

Rudy Bernal , Antonian (Boys’ 1A/4A + private)

David Farber , La Vernia (Girls’ 1A/4A + private)

John Hirst , Reagan (Boys’ 5A/6A)

Rihana Morgan, Clark (Girls’ 5A/6A)

Team Gold:

Bruce Bowen , TMI (Boys’ 1A/4A + private)

Amy Ruede , Boerne (Girls’ 1A/4A + private)

Dakota Cowgill , Brennan (Boys’ 5A/6A)

Christina Camacho, Judson (Girls’ 5A/6A)

High school coaches have the opportunity to nominate up to two players for the game and one player each for the skills challenge and three-point contest. A selection committee comprised of sports media, scouts and former coaches will select the teams in mid-January.

Similar to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, area teams will be divided equally among Team Black and Team Gold based on their program’s past four-year winning percentage.

“Since taking over the All-Star Football Game in 2013, we’ve heard from athletic directors about the impact the game has on their student-athletes, families and community,” said Jenny Carnes, President and CEO of San Antonio Sports. “Their feedback has also included, ‘When will you expand this to other sports?’ We’ve done that and provided an opportunity to showcase top area female athletes.”

“What a tremendous opportunity for our San Antonio area high school basketball athletes to be recognized in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Games,” said Stan Laing, Assistant Superintendent of Athletics for Northside ISD. “The coaches and players who are selected to represent our area teams will undoubtedly be the best of the best. We are extremely grateful to San Antonio Sports for their efforts to bring these games to fruition for a very deserving group of athletes and coaches.”

San Antonio is known for its love of basketball and has hosted the UIL State Basketball Tournaments since 2015. Game day will bring the best area players together for one final game in the Alamo City.

Watch KSAT 12 newscasts and all active livestreams on KSAT Plus. Watch the latest weather updates, stream high school sports, breaking news, doppler radar, traffic cams, press conferences and more. Find top stories on our homepage.

Download the free KSAT Plus streaming app on your TV or phone and find all of KSAT’s free apps here.