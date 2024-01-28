📸 PHOTOS: Media Day for SA Sports All-Star Basketball Games

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of high school athletes gathered at the Alamodome Sunday for a media day ahead of the first San Antonio Sports All-Star Game.

The students participated in group and individual interviews with the KSAT Sports team of Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas while their families had the opportunity to purchase tickets to the games.

The games will take place on March 24 and will be broadcast live on KSAT12 and streamed on KSAT.com and KSAT+.

See the full roster of the athletes competing in the game here and get a full schedule of the games here.

Local High School Athletes compete in the media day for the All-Star Basketball Games, (KSAT 2024)

