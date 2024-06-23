NBA star De’Aaron Fox flies out Brennan, Wagner basketball standouts for his camp

SAN ANTONIO – Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has a special relationship with the San Antonio basketball scene through his wife, Recee Caldwell, and their family connection to SA Finest.

When Fox needed help with his basketball camp in Northern California, calling up Wagner’s Leonna Sneed and Brennan’s Bella Flemings was a no-brainer.

“We have three top-25 players here that are helping run the camp,” Fox told reporters at the camp. “Two out of San Antonio and one out of Dallas.”

“They’re in the same position that my wife was in, that her sister was in,” Fox also said. “I just wanted them to get their faces out here. We see the new surge of women’s basketball in the media that, I guess, is covering it now.”

Flemings wrapped up her sophomore campaign with the Bears where the 14-year-old dropped 47 points to lift Brennan past Clark to reach the UIL Class 6A state tournament.

The 6-foot combo guard is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked 11th in the 2026 class, according to espnW.

Flemings told KSAT 12 the highlight of her experience at the camp was working out with Fox and his trainer, but the experience wasn’t for the weak.

“The warm-up was on a different level,” said Flemings. “[Fox] told us that you need to work on your balance and not take any negative steps.”

Sneed, also considered a five-star recruit by espnW, is ranked 26th in the Class of 2025, standing at 5-foot-6 as a true point guard.

“When my mom told me, I was very excited,” Sneed said. “Just knowing that I was getting flown out to his camp, I was super excited for that. While we were working out, I asked him a bunch of questions because the workout was super detailed, like, very detailed with his trainer. I asked him why we did this or that, especially the footwork because he’s very footwork-oriented.”

As a junior, Sneed led the Thunderbirds with a well-rounded stat line — 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.4 steals per game.

Both Flemings and Sneed are in the process of deciding where they want to play college ball, so the experience of hanging out with Fox came at the perfect time.

