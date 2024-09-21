86º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT heads for the Texas Hill Country in Week 4

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Tivy, Center Point, Boerne, BGC Road Trip

KSAT’s Nick Mantas and photographer Eddie Latigo hit the road to Kerrville, Center Point and Boerne for Week 4 of the high school football season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

email

Recommended Videos