Brennan’s Kingston Flemings named Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Flemings will attend the University of Houston next year to play basketball

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Basketball, Kingston Flemings, Brennan, San Antonio, Sports
Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan High School basketball star Kingston Flemings has been named the 2025 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

The national award honors the top high school student athletes in each state for their “athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character,” according to the Gatorade Player of the Year’s website.

Flemings had an incredible high school basketball career, highlighted by multiple deep playoff runs.

He averaged 20.4 points, 6.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals this season.

Flemings will complete his final semester of high school this spring before heading to the University of Houston to play basketball.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

