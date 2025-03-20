Brennan’s Kingston Flemings named Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez)

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan High School basketball star Kingston Flemings has been named the 2025 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

The national award honors the top high school student athletes in each state for their “athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character,” according to the Gatorade Player of the Year’s website.

Congrats to Kingston Flemings for being named the 2025 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year! #BrennanBasketball pic.twitter.com/C7ivg5QZ90 — Brennan Boys Basketball (@Brennan_BBall) March 20, 2025

Flemings had an incredible high school basketball career, highlighted by multiple deep playoff runs.

He averaged 20.4 points, 6.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals this season.

Flemings will complete his final semester of high school this spring before heading to the University of Houston to play basketball.

