Brennan’s Javonte Johnson commits to Western Texas College

The Brennan Bear will take his talents to Snyder, Texas, next season

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Javonte Johnson (13) congratulating his teammates during Brennan's game against Marshall on 1/29/2025. (Photographer: Nick Mantas) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan basketball star Javonte Johnson announced his commitment to Western Texas College on social media Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 guard helped Brennan reach the 6A state semifinal round this past season.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

