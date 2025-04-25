Brennan’s Javonte Johnson commits to Western Texas College

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan basketball star Javonte Johnson announced his commitment to Western Texas College on social media Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5 guard helped Brennan reach the 6A state semifinal round this past season.
After a lot of prayer and reflection, I'm blessed to announce my commitment to play college basketball at Western Texas. I'm grateful for all my coaches, teammates and family that helped me through it all. pic.twitter.com/atfj3NrxJj— vonte (@vont3_13) April 23, 2025
