Smithson Valley softball ready for tough test in 5A state semifinal

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – After going undefeated in district play, the Smithson Valley softball team recently won their fourth playoff series.

The Rangers have won against Hays, South San, Harlingen South and Leander. The last two series went to winner-take-all game threes. The Rangers have also closed out three of these four series with shutouts.

When getting to speak with the team at their Tuesday morning practice, KSAT Sports asked them what it’s like to be at this stage of the playoffs.

“It’s a very amazing feeling, I get one more game with my best friends and my senior teammates, and it’s just probably the best feeling that I feel like any of us have ever had this past year. The team chemistry’s great, we all work together very good,” said senior outfielder Bianca Shoquist.

“It means a lot, we worked really hard this year with a lot of early morning practices,” said senior pitcher Madeline Haun. “I mean, we had a lot of goals this year starting off with small goals leading to this big one, like district champs, one playoff game at a time, and it’s working out well as our goal so I mean, it feels pretty good, especially since I’m a senior I’m giving it my all right now cause I don’t want it to be over I want it to finish at the finish line, so I’m excited.”

The Rangers haven’t been to the state semifinals since 2012, the same year they won their last 5A State Championship.

Game time for the Rangers’ Thursday night 5A State Semifinal against Barbers Hill is at 6 p.m. at Waller High School.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.