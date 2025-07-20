Taylor Nunez empowers San Antonio youth with track camp before Texas A&M, Olympic pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – Taylor Nunez, Texas’ most decorated high school track and field athlete, is sharing her wealth of proven success and knowledge with San Antonio’s young sprinters and long jumpers through a youth track camp before heading to Texas A&M in fall 2025.

The Randolph High School graduate won an unprecedented 16 individual UIL Class 3A state gold medals. Nunez is using the camp to give back to the community that shaped her historic career.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“I’ve done very well in the track community,” Nunez said. “So, just giving back and showing kids how to get to the level that I’ve gotten to and showing them how much work it takes. It’s very nice to know there are kids who look up to me, and it holds a special place in my heart.”

With her sights set on the 2028 Olympics and a future professional career, Nunez said she’s committed to mentoring the next generation.

The camp, held in San Antonio, focuses on teaching aspiring athletes the fundamentals of sprinting and long jumping, drawing on her experience as a state champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter, long jump, and 4x400 relay.

Her high school career included 20 total medals, with 16 individual golds, setting Class 3A records in the 100-meter (11.59 seconds), 200-meter (22.76 seconds) and long jump (20-9.50).

Her efforts helped Randolph secure four consecutive 3A team titles, which saw a dramatic 4x400 relay victory in 2025.

The camp provides hands-on coaching, with Nunez sharing techniques with elite coaches and alongside her supportive family, including her mother, Tameka, a UTSA Athletic Hall of Famer, and her father, Lupe.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.