Boerne Greyhounds charge into 2025 football season with new head coach and playoff-hardened seniors

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne football team enters the 2025 season fresh off a Class 5A-DII state semifinalist finish in the Greyhounds’ first season as a Class 5A program.

Boerne posted an 11-4 overall record and a 5-1 district mark in 2024.

This season, the Greyhounds have a handful of personnel changes.

Boerne’s defensive coordinator for seven years, Brett Sawyer, is stepping into the head coach position. He is replacing Che Hendrix who has joined the college coaching ranks as an assistant for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Hendrix, who coached the team for seven seasons, takes his son Hank Hendrix with him to Arkansas. Hank passed for 4,000 yards and scored 46 touchdowns in his time at Boerne.

The pair’s departure leaves a void, but Sawyer’s promotion promises continuity for a defense that has been a strong cornerstone for Boerne’s success.

“It’s good because he knows what we’re doing,” said Boerne senior receiver Will Traylor. “He knows how we play, we kind of get the same concept.”

“I’ve been here seven years,” said Sawyer. “We’ve known these kids since they were in elementary school. So, getting to take over and continue what we’ve been able to build here has been a lot of fun and a dream come true.”

In addition to the continuity Sawyer brings, Boerne’s seniors have a mountain of experience thanks to the program’s continuous deep playoff runs.

“This group of seniors, they’ve played three years, they’ve been a part of a program that’s played an extra season in the playoffs—basically they’ve gone six rounds, two rounds and five rounds last year. That’s more a lot of people play in their entire high school career," said Sawyer.

The Greyhounds open their season at home against the Pieper Warriors on Friday, Aug. 29, in a rematch of last year’s thrilling KSAT Pigskin Classic where Pieper edged Boerne 38-36.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium.

