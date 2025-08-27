Brennan Bears face tough test against Reagan Rattlers in Week 1

The big game in Big Game Coverage this week will see the Brennan Bears take on the Reagan Rattlers at Heroes Stadium.

The sun was coming up when KSAT Sports stopped by to chat with the Bears on Monday. Brennan is ranked No. 2 in 12’s Top 12 Class 6A rankings, with Reagan coming in at No. 5.

“Really excited to get the season rolling,” head coach Stephen Basore said. “We had a good scrimmage last week against East Central, trying to get prepared for this week against Reagan.”

Brennan went 10-2 last season, 8-0 in district, while advancing to the second round of the playoffs. They have five starters coming back on offense and six on defense.

They are predicted to win District 28-6A, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, but first they have a tough non-district contest in week one with the Rattlers. Last season, Reagan beat Brennan 31-9 to open the season, but win or lose, this is the type of contest that will only make Brennan better.

“Definitely, we always want to play some quality teams in pre-district to really get us ready for district,” Basore said. “Reagan is such a good program. They’re a great measuring stick for us to see where we are and where we need to go.”

The week one matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heroes Stadium.

Catch highlights from this game and many more Friday night at 10 p.m. on the Nightbeat and online as part of KSAT’s Big Game Coverage.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.