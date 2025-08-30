Kerrville community gathers for emotional football season opener following summer’s tragic floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – In an emotional home opener Friday night, Tivy High School’s football team and the Kerrville community came together to honor the 117 lives lost in July’s devastating flood. A traditional Friday night football game turned into a powerful tribute to both victims and first responders.

Before the Tivy Antlers and visiting Del Rio Rams even played a down, they had a full pre-game ceremony, including a military flyover.

First responders, who were among the first to save lives in the hours after the Fourth of July flood, were in the Blackhawk helicopters and Texas Department of Public Safety choppers that flew low over Antler Stadium.

Newly appointed Tivy head coach Curtis Neill, who joined from Houston with experience at Cypress Woods, Cypress Ranch, and Klein Cain, described the game as a vital step toward normalcy.

“This place is a special place. People don’t realize how special Kerrville, Texas is,” Neill said.

