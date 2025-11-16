La Vernia sweeps Bellville, advances to face Decatur in UIL 4A-DI title match

SAN ANTONIO – La Vernia swept Bellville in the UIL Class 4A-DI state semifinal Saturday at Littleton Gym, earning a berth opposite Decatur in the championship match.

The Lady Bears sealed the victory in a decisive third set, powered by outside hitter Paisley Pavliska’s flurry of kills.

Pavliska led La Vernia’s offensive effort with 15 kills.

With the stands packed with fans, La Vernia delivered the sweep, culminating a season-long pursuit for the Lady Bears.

“I think definitely at the beginning of the season and tournament season, we played a lot of tougher tournament teams,” said Pavliska. “I think that shows our grit and our determination to have made it this far. I think that we’re very ready to win state.”

