Big Game Coverage

Antonian, Brennan players highlighted ahead of San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game will showcase 134 of the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area.

The highly anticipated event will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Sunday, Feb. 1, was media day, and KSAT 12 Sports was there to interview the players and head coaches.

This week’s featured players are from Antonian and Brennan high schools:

• Emma Copeland, forward, Antonian High School

• Bella Flemings, guard, Brennan High School

• Janea Walls, guard, Brennan High School

• Amare Guerra, guard, Antonian High School

• Talon Todd, guard, Brennan High School

• Isaiah Ward, guard, Brennan High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

