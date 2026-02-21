Olivia Salazar becomes first Clark athlete to sign commitment for women’s college water polo

SAN ANTONIO – Water polo isn’t a major sport in San Antonio yet, but one Clark High School senior is helping put it on the map.

Olivia Salazar recently became the first girl from her school to sign with a college program, committing to Occidental College in Los Angeles.

The physical demands of water polo are extreme — and at times — can get pretty gruesome.

“I would say I’m someone who can be quite mean,” said Salazar. “Girls are quite mean in the water. We pull, we tug, we scratch.”

But that’s what it takes to be great: fighting for every advantage while treading water for 28 minutes of game time while passing, shooting and defending.

For Salazar, a four-year varsity athlete and team captain, her introduction to the sport came after a health setback.

“I had surgery on my arm, because I did have a tumor — but it was benign, it was all safe," said Salazar.

”I realized I needed redirection and I needed something new in my life. Seeing my brother play (water polo), then one day coach (Jeffery Segrest) had offered for me to watch a practice to see what it looked like and I really liked what I saw. Then, I adapted pretty well from there.“

Salazar finished her high school career with 292 goals, 327 points and 115 steals — nearly four goals per game on average.

She earned a wealth of honors as a result: Texas All-State Second Team, All-Region MVP, District MVP and multiple team MVP awards at Clark.

Now she’s the first female from her school to commit to college water polo, signing with Occidental College in Los Angeles.

“When I stepped on campus, I fell in love with the campus, I fell in love with the people, the team members. I get to have four more years of this and it’s everything I wanted,” explained Salazar. “The team that I’m going to be with in four months, just being in California in Los Angeles is so exciting and I’m just in awe that I get to have this opportunity.“

Salazar vows the Tigers are getting a dedicated athlete — that’ll show no fear in the water.

“Being in water polo, it’s an aggressive and hard sport. You’re treading, you’re passing a ball, you’re keeping your head up, you’re swimming, you’re doing all these things at once — and all combined it was just a lot. But, I adapted, I learned, I failed some more, and from there I just got stronger.“

Salazar wants to be one of the best in this growing sport.

