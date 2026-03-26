McCollum well represented in 2026 SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is 20 days away and will feature 134 of the top high school talent in the Class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Wednesday’s featured players, who will play on Team White, are from McCollum, Harlandale, South San, and John Jay high schools:

• Braylon Tovar, post, Harlandale High School

• Alijah Hubbard, forward, John Jay High School

• Adam Guerrero, guard, South San High School

• Noelisa Espinoza, guard, McCollum High School

• Aaliyah Mancha, guard, McCollum High School

• Zoey Yanez, guard, McCollum High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym and will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream for free on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.