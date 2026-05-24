Jourdanton baseball advances to state semifinals with 4-3 victory

BEEVILLE, Texas – The Jourdanton baseball team swept its regional final series and punched its ticket to the UIL Class 3A-DII state semifinals with a 4-3 victory over Orange Grove in Game 2 on Friday afternoon.

The win capped a strong performance in the regional finals as Jourdanton took the series in two games.

Jourdanton will now prepare for the state semifinals after extending its impressive playoff run.

The Indians will face the winner of the Franklin and Rogers match up.

KRIS 6’s Larissa Liska contributed to this report.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.