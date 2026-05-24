Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 arrested, accused of stealing over $1K of Home Depot merchandise using fake receipt, SAPD says
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Sheriff: West Side gaming room was issuing illegal payouts to customers
2 in custody, accused of assaulting Texas state trooper in New Braunfels, authorities say
San Antonio mayor asks ICE not to ‘deter or dissuade’ voters following response outside polling site
Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says
Woman found dead at Northeast Side apartment complex; Suspect detained, SAPD says
10-year-old found after AMBER Alert issued

Big Game Coverage

Jourdanton baseball advances to state semifinals with 4-3 victory

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

BEEVILLE, Texas – The Jourdanton baseball team swept its regional final series and punched its ticket to the UIL Class 3A-DII state semifinals with a 4-3 victory over Orange Grove in Game 2 on Friday afternoon.

The win capped a strong performance in the regional finals as Jourdanton took the series in two games.

Jourdanton will now prepare for the state semifinals after extending its impressive playoff run.

The Indians will face the winner of the Franklin and Rogers match up.

KRIS 6’s Larissa Liska contributed to this report.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...