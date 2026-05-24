Jourdanton baseball advances to state semifinals with 4-3 victory

BEEVILLE, Texas – The Jourdanton baseball team swept its regional final series and punched its ticket to the UIL Class 3A-DII state semifinals with a 4-3 victory over Orange Grove in Game 2 on Friday afternoon.
The win capped a strong performance in the regional finals as Jourdanton took the series in two games.
Jourdanton will now prepare for the state semifinals after extending its impressive playoff run.
The Indians will face the winner of the Franklin and Rogers match up.
KRIS 6’s Larissa Liska contributed to this report.
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.