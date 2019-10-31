Week 9 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 1: Plays from Clemens, Steele, Brandeis

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 9 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Clemens' Jackson Macias

Steele's Wyatt Begeal and Daryn McKnight

Johnson's Ty Reasoner and Justin Rodriguez

Brandeis' Jordan Battles

Wagner's Isaiah Williams and Joerell Butler

Reagan's Zane Raba

Southside's Aaron Martinez

Harlan's Kannon Williams and Jacory Logan

Boerne Champion's Bowen Fjord

