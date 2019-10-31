Week 9 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 1: Plays from Clemens, Steele, Brandeis

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 9 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
This week we have plays from:
Clemens' Jackson Macias
Steele's Wyatt Begeal and Daryn McKnight
Johnson's Ty Reasoner and Justin Rodriguez
Brandeis' Jordan Battles
Wagner's Isaiah Williams and Joerell Butler
Reagan's Zane Raba
Southside's Aaron Martinez
Harlan's Kannon Williams and Jacory Logan
Boerne Champion's Bowen Fjord
Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.
Go here for the latest high school football coverage with our Big Game Coverage section.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.