Forbes named to USL Championship Team of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Billy Forbes has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week.

Forbes scored his first goal of the 2019 season against his former team Phoenix in SAFC’s 3-3 draw on opening night Saturday. Along with his first goal of 2019, Forbes also scored two key passes and completed 12 of 14 passes overall in the match held at Toyota Field. Forbes played for Phoenix last season after spending 2017 in San Antonio, where he scored 10 goals and nine assists.

The San Antonio fan favorite has now been featured in the league’s Team of the Week six times in his career, including once last season and four times overall with SAFC in 2017. SAFC will next face Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field.

